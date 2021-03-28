Luke Kornet's 'eventful' Celtics debut ends with great Tacko Fall moment

Luke Kornet's 'eventful' C's debut ends with Tacko Fall water bath originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Life is happening fast for Luke Kornet -- but he's taking it in stride.

The 25-year-old big man joined the Boston Celtics on Thursday along with Moe Wagner via trade from the Chicago Bulls. He wasn't expected to make much of an impact and didn't play Friday night in Milwaukee, but with the Celtics thin on frontcourt depth Saturday, head coach Brad Stevens gave Kornet some run against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kornet rose to the challenge, tallying eight points, five rebounds and one assist in just 13 minutes while hitting two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as part of a 19-0 run that propelled Boston to a 111-94 win.

An effort like that in your Celtics debut is cause for celebration, and Tacko Fall obliged by dumping water on Kornet during his postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston.

Kornet stands at 7-foot-2, so the 7-foot-5 Fall was the only man for the job here.

Once Kornet dried off, he reflected on what's been a wild 48 hours since leaving Chicago to join the Celtics.

"The last couple of days have been pretty eventful," Kornet told reporters after the game, as seen in the video above. "Just got a little couple-hour period of just realizing what was going on, and honestly, once I got over that whole part of it, I was just really excited to come here.

"Boston is an awesome place and a franchise that I’ve always appreciated through watching, so it’s really cool to be here to be able to play with these guys."

An undrafted free agent who signed with the New York Knicks in 2017, Kornet appeared in just 13 games for Chicago this season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds over 7.2 minutes per night.

But the Vanderbilt product was a spark for the C's on Saturday night, playing a small but memorable role to help the team win on the second night of a back-to-back.