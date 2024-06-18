Luke Kornet reacts to the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship

Backup Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet may not have had the biggest of roles in the Celtics beating the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the 2024 NBA Finals. But the Vanderbilt alum did provide some key minutes throughout the Celtics’ run to the finals, and was a key part of the journey to hanging Banner 18.

Fellow Vanderbilt big man alum and fellow NBA champ Will Perdue had high praise for Kornet’s role in winning the title on social media after the game, tweeting “Luke, Congratulations on joining a select club of former Vanderbilt Commodores to win an NBA title as a player.”

“Outside of my time at Vanderbilt, winning the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy as a member of the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs was among my most memorable moments as a basketball player,” he added. “Enjoy the moment!”

And as far as we can tell from the CLNS Media clip of Kornet celebrating the title with his teammates on Monday night, that is exactly what he did. Luke Kornet spoke to Bobby Manning in the Celtics’ locker room after Boston won the 2024 NBA championship.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire