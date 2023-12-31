Luke Kornet goes off in Boston’s win over the Toronto Raptors

The Boston Celtics had a narrow win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on this past Friday night, led by an outstanding performance from reserve center Luke Kornet. The Vanderbilt alum had his best game of the season to date, putting up 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks in 33 minutes of floor time, going 9-of-11 from the floor overall, and a perfect 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Kornet took advantage of increased playing time with key players out, asserting himself on both ends of the floor. He was actively engaged, scoring around the rim, crashing the boards, blocking shots and facilitating offense. The Celtics center credited teammates for setting him up but showed he’s more than just a screen-setter.

He can impact the game significantly when given the opportunities, which the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast took a deep dive into on their most recent podcast.

