Luke Kornet flies in for the alley-oop slam
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
The fantasy baseball season is almost here. Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.
Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers took on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and the Padres in MLB's first regular-season game in South Korea.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice delivers his first top 50 of this draft cycle, with breakdowns of each prospect's strengths, weaknesses, projections and more.