Luke Kornet with a block vs the Los Angeles Lakers

Associated Press

The parallels between the two all-time greats of Argentine soccer, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, are becoming ever more striking in Qatar. Just like the 1986 World Cup seemed to be a highlight reel for Maradona, Messi has made his mark on this tournament with a string of spectacular goals and assists, carrying Argentina’s class of 2022 into the final. There have always been echoes of Maradona in Messi — his size, his dribbling skills, his quick feet, his wand of a left foot.