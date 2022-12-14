Luke Kornet with a block vs the Los Angeles Lakers
Luke Kornet (Boston Celtics) with a block vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 12/13/2022
Boston's defense was 6.4 points per 100 possessions better when Williams was on the court last playoffs.
Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has been criticized for his timeout strategy, especially after Tuesday's narrow win over the Lakers. He explained his timeout usage on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand."
Buyers are waiting for more teams than the Spurs, Magic, Pistons and Rockets to open for business.
Myles Turner isn't the only center the Lakers are rumored to be interested in trading for.
What a win for the Celtics, what a loss for the Lakers.
The Celtics open a holiday homestand to close out the year Friday against Orlando, and what better gift than the return of Robert Williams III. As Chris Forsberg writes, his debut comes at the right time.
Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown aren't just the best duo in the NBA so far this season, they've been one of the greatest duos in NBA history.
The parallels between the two all-time greats of Argentine soccer, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, are becoming ever more striking in Qatar. Just like the 1986 World Cup seemed to be a highlight reel for Maradona, Messi has made his mark on this tournament with a string of spectacular goals and assists, carrying Argentina’s class of 2022 into the final. There have always been echoes of Maradona in Messi — his size, his dribbling skills, his quick feet, his wand of a left foot.
Bol Bol is turning heads and filling up highlight reels amid a breakout season in Orlando. So why did the Celtics let him go last winter? Here's a brief history of Bol's brief Boston tenure, and how he helped the C's achieve their larger roster goals.
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
The Knicks have made Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley available.
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight reflected on his friendship with Mike Leach on Tuesday.
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
He posted an emotional goodbye on Instagram that cited his struggle with anxiety.
'Twas Dec. 15, the unofficial start to NBA trade season, when all through the league, 90% of players are eligible to be dealt, even Marvin Bagley. General managers offer players aplenty, in hopes another pays a pretty penny.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Steph Curry injured his left shoulder Wednesday night when he tried to strip the ball away from the Pacers' Jalen Smith as he drive to the basket.
There was no cutting down the nets or taking pictures with the trophy as both teams were ushered out of the building as quickly as possible.
Prior to playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, the Warriors have recalled James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins from G League Santa Cruz.
Tyler Herro, having just buried a silky midrange jumper to put his Heat ahead, waved goodbye to Thunder fans as he strutted back to Miami’s bench.