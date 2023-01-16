Luke Kornet with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
Eyabi Okie was rated as a five-star when he signed with Alabama in 2018. He has since played for four programs and is looking to join a fifth.
Fans in Charlotte serenaded Boston star Jayson Tatum, who scored 51 points, with “M-V-P” chants in the Hornets’ 130-118 loss at Spectrum Center on Monday afternoon.
Seven injured Dolphins update their status, timetables
With his 51-point performance in Monday's win over Charlotte, Jayson Tatum passed Larry Bird for the most regular-season 50-point games in Boston Celtics history.
Matt Canada wasn't great in 2022 but he might have been good enough late to save his job.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Eleven ranked teams lost on Saturday alone, which both tied a record and led to a chaotic reshuffling of this week's AP poll.
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The Warriors bungled and fumbled their way back below .500 once again with a mistake-filled loss to the Bulls in Chicago.
After a fast start to the season the Jazz have stumbled, does that change their mindset going into the trade deadline?
LeBron James becomes the second player to surpass 38,000 points in NBA history and Russell Westbrook has a triple-double in the Lakers' loss to the 76ers.
Jayson Tatum notched his fifth career 50-point performance as the Celtics took down the Hornets on Martin Luther King Day, 130-118. We share our takeaways from Boston's seventh consecutive win.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
The Vikings continue to be the weirdest team in the history of the NFL
Rafael Nadal launched his Australian Open title defence with a four-set victory over Britain's Jack Draper on Monday as home hope Nick Kyrgios quit through injury without hitting a ball.Nadal was on court when Australia's talented but temperamental Kyrgios called a hastily arranged press conference and announced that he was out of the tournament with a knee injury.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on January 16th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor plans to continue the tradition he started last year: celebrating a Bengals win by gifting a game ball to a bar.
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.