Luke Kennard hits from way downtown

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
UFC 297 on Saturday night features two titles bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Get ready to make your plans for the 2024 MLB season by signing up for a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league today!
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
The Naismith and Wooden award watch list nominee scored a game-high 31 points Thursday night.
The No. 1 offensive tackle of the Class of 2023 is heading to his home state.
The NFL has seen plenty of officiating controversies this season.
Jordan Love struggled early but turned it around by the end of the season.
Joseph's hit left Rams TE Tyler Higbee with a torn ACL and MCL.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.