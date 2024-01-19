Luke Kennard gets the And-1

McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
The NFL has seen plenty of officiating controversies this season.
Some say this is the best weekend of NFL football all year. Many are looking forward to another clash between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are pumped for every game this weekend and get you ready for every matchup in the Divisional Round.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Until last week, no pair of brothers had ever combined to coach college and pro football champions. Now, the Harbaughs are poised to complete the double in the same year.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
In today's edition: Super Wild Card Weekend recap, chaos in the AP poll, the "Fab Five" reunited, the 13 best highlights of the weekend, and more.
The Buccaneers had a thorough win over a flailing Eagles team.
Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park offers the Bills a home-field advantage that they’ll finally be able to use against their most important rival.
After entering last week undefeated, Houston dropped back-to-back games to unranked teams and fell back three spots in the latest poll.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to help your squad.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.