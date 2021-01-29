Luke Kennard with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Luke Kennard (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat, 01/28/2021
Luke Kennard (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat, 01/28/2021
Henry didn't need a lot of words, but he hit the nail on the head.
Washington might want to trade for Lions veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, but there will be serious competition.
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid reacts to the flagrant 1 foul from LeBron James.
Will Patrick Mahomes eventually chase Tom Brady's historic NFL records? Here's what Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians thinks.
In trading for James Harden, the Nets sent their best center – Jarrett Allen – to the Cavaliers.
Twenty years ago today, Trent Dilfer and the Ravens won Super Bowl XXXV. Dilfer was, frankly, possibly the worst quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl, and the Ravens were led by a dominant defense. So it wasn’t a big surprise after the season when the Ravens let Dilfer walk in free agency and signed [more]
Quinn Meinerz entered Senior Bowl week a relative unknown. But after dominating practices and flashing his oversized gut, he's becoming a fan favorite.
After burning the Packers on Sunday, Miller's feeling extra confident.
The Eagles' coaching staff is starting to fill out, and some are noticing a bit of a trend in their hires. By Adam Hermann
Cole dominated the shortened 2020 season, going 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA in 73.0 IP and recorded 94 strikeouts. Those stats, plus his importance to the Yankees' success earned him the ranking of second best starting pitcher, according to the MLB Network.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s return to the Steelers wasn’t a sure thing when the team’s season came to an end against the Browns in the Wild Card round and team president Art Rooney II said on Thursday that it remains an open question. Rooney told reporters that Roethlisberger has expressed an interest in returning for his [more]
Check out these super slow-mo UFC 257 highlights, including clips of Dustin Poirier's big win over Conor McGregor.
Would the Patriots have enough to offer the Texans in a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson? ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposes a wild blockbuster deal.
The Buccaneers lured tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to play another season with Tom Brady. The tight end was plenty productive in the regular season, catching 45 passes for 623 yards with seven touchdowns. On Wednesday, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht gushed over the positive influence Gronkowski has been on the club. “Man, [more]
Based on the latest trade rumors, it sounds like the Lions might be able to create a bidding war for quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason.
See the top projected picks in our first consensus NBA Mock Draft.
Could the Steven Matz trade be a precursor to a Trevor Bauer signing? Yep. But it could also help pave the way for different moves as the Mets look to finish their offseason under Steve Cohen with a flourish.
Michigan State basketball looked as rusty as they did flat in their 67-37 loss at Rutgers on Thursday.
The Steelers may have gotten themselves a bargain with quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
James Harden looked for his offense early against the Atlanta Hawks and wound up doing something no Net has since Stephon Marbury.