Luke Joeckel was the Jags’ worst draft pick since 2006, per PFF

Jacksonville’s 2013 draft class was one to forget. In fact, most Jaguars fans probably have. All eight players the team selected are long gone from the team, and none of them even remain in the league.

Following a 2-14 season, it wasn’t the draft former General Manager Dave Caldwell was looking for in his first offseason. A lot of those picks are questionable in hindsight, but none more so than the selection of offensive tackle Luke Joeckel with the second overall pick. Not only was that pick the worst of that draft, but it’s the worst the team has made in any draft since 2006, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Jaguars have a ton to choose from, but this was the most significant whiff we’ve seen from them. While 2013 was rough for many teams, that excuse falls a little flat when you realize Lane Johnson — arguably the best right tackle of this generation — went two picks later. Joeckel would never earn a pass-blocking grade over 63.1 in his career.

The 2013 class was weak in general, but Joeckel still was a disappointment. He only lasted five years in the league, and he never developed into a capable starter. Sandwiched between Pro Bowl tackles Eric Fisher and Johnson, this one was a painful miss for the Jags.

That first class proved to be a bad omen for Caldwell, who never achieved sustained success during his seven-year tenure despite taking the team to its first AFC Championship Game since 1999. Meanwhile, Joeckel remains one of the most disappointing picks the franchise has ever made.