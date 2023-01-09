Luke Jackson, Giants agree to contract; Yunior Marte traded to Phillies

Giants agree to sign reliever Jackson, trade Marte to Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year contract worth $11.5 million with a team option for the 2025 MLB season, the team announced Monday.

Jackson will be paid $3 million next season and $6.5 million in 2024. If the Giants exercise the team option for 2025, he will earn $7 million. If not, San Francisco will pay a $2 million buyout.

Additionally, the Giants traded right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte to the Philadelphia Phillies for 24-year-old left-hander Erik Miller.

Jackson, 31, underwent Tommy John surgery in April and missed the 2022 MLB season. Before that, he was coming off the best season of his career.

In 71 appearances (63 2/3 innings) for Atlanta in 2021, Jackson notched a 1.98 ERA and 1.162 WHIP while whiffing 9.9 batters per nine innings and helped the Braves win a World Series title. The 31-year-old owns a 4.24 ERA and 3.96 FIP over his seven-year MLB career since debuting for the Texas Rangers in 2015.

The other newcomer to the organization is Miller, who is listed as the Phillies' seventh-best prospect by MLB.com. A fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2019, Miller has yet to make his MLB debut.

He was promoted to Triple-A last season and has registered a 2.51 ERA and 130 strikeouts over three minor-league seasons.

Marte made 39 appearances for the Giants in 2022, logging a 5.44 ERA in 48 innings. He struggled with control, walking 22 batters while striking out 44.

Miller likely will begin the season with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. Jackson will join a Giants bullpen featuring Camilo Doval, twin brothers Taylor, Tyler Rogers, and John Brebbia.

