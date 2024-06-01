Luke Holman to take the bump for LSU baseball in regional winners’ bracket against North Carolina

When LSU faces off against Chapel Hill Regional host and No. 4 national seed North Carolina on Saturday, it will have its ace on the mound.

After typical Friday starter Gage Jump took the bump for Friday’s win over Wofford, which ended in dramatic walk-off fashion with a solo shot from freshman Steven Milam, Luke Holman is set to start Saturday’s winners’ bracket contest against the Tar Heels.

Holman, a transfer from Alabama and the Saturday starter for most of the season, has a 9-3 record on the season and an impressive 2.54 ERA. He has struck out 116 batters on the year while walking just 32.

#LSU vs. North Carolina will have one of Saturday’s most anticipated pitching matchups. The Starters:

LSU: RHP Luke Holman: (9-3, 2.54 ERA)

85.0 IP

116 strikeouts

32 BBs#UNC: LHP Shea Sprague: (3-1, 4.02 ERA)

65.0 IP

29 ERs

55 strikeouts

14 BBs LSU vs. UNC on ESPN2 at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/JUGArmRTHA — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) June 1, 2024

We could be in for a pitching duel as the Tigers will face North Carolina lefty Shea Sprague, who is 3-1 with a 4.02 ERA on the season.

