Luke Hasz named SEC ‘Freshman to Watch’ for Hogs

Rarely are true freshmen expected to have an immediate impact on an SEC football program, but incoming Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz is one of those rare exceptions.

Hasz was named an SEC “Freshman to Watch” on Tuesday, adding to the preseason accolades for the 6-foot-3, 242-pound Bixby, Okla., native.

Hasz was recently tabbed as one of the top 100 true freshmen who could impact the 2023 college season, by 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

New offensive coordinator Dan Enos is known for using a lot of two-tight end sets in his schemes, although Hasz is actually built for more as an H-back. Known for his staunch blocking abilities, as well as his skills at catching the ball, he could be utilized in versatile roles.

Hasz was a consensus 4-star recruit a year ago, and the No. 87 overall player in the ESPN 300 rankings for the Class of 2023. He was the No. 1 prospect in the Sooner State and the No. 2 tight end in the nation.

He originally committed to home-state Oklahoma, but flipped his decision to the Hogs in January 2022.

His brother, Dylan, is also a true freshman for the Razorbacks. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety will likely see time on special teams this season, but could elevate with his performance.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire