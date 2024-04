WCIA — Former Illinois basketball guard Luke Goode is transferring to Indiana, he announced on Friday.

The Fort Wayne, Ind. native entered the portal on Monday, before deciding on his home state school. Goode averaged 5.7 points per game this past season and shot 39.7 percent from three-point range. The junior averaged more than 20 points a game in the NCAA Tournament last month.

