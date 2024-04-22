Luke Goode enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Luke Goode is in the transfer portal as graduate transfer. The Illinois guard announced he’s looking for another school Monday morning, the fourth player from last season to transfer. Goode is coming off a junior season where he shot 39% from 3, playing in all 38 games. He was second on the Illini in 3-pointers made with 61, averaging 5.7 point and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Fighting Illini For Life pic.twitter.com/Qf7F7NozrP — Luke Goode (@lukegoode10) April 22, 2024

“The University of Illinois has provided endless opportunities for myself and my family, and I am forever grateful,” Goode posted on social media. “The Illinois fan base is unlike any other, and I appreciate every person that has been a part of my journey. Being able to graduate from the Gies College of Business is one of my proudest moments and I’m honored to be an Illinois GRADUATE. Thank you Illini Nation, I am a Fighting Illini for life!”

Goode joins Dain Dainja (Memphis), Sencire Harris (West Virginia) and Amani Hansberry (West Virginia) in Illini who have entered the portal this offseason. With the five graduating seniors, Illinois will have to replace seven of its top eight scorers, with only Ty Rodgers, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Niccolo Moretti as the only returning scholarship players.

