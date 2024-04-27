Luke Goode commits to Indiana

Apr. 26—CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode wasn't in the transfer portal long. The now former Illinois guard entered the portal Monday and exited Friday with a commitment to Indiana after visiting the Hoosiers' Bloomington, Ind., campus.

Goode is the fourth transfer to pick Indiana this offseason. The Hoosiers, who are set to return Mackenzie Mgbako and Malik Reneau, have also added Washington State guard Myles Rice, Arizona center Oumar Ballo and Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle.

Goode, a Fort Wayne, Ind., native played in 76 games in three seasons for Illinois. All seven of his career starts came this past season where he averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from three-point range. Goode is one of four transfers out of Illinois this offseason following Dain Dainja (Memphis), Sencire Harris (West Virginia) and Amani Hansberry (West Virginia).