Luke Goedeke wins Bucs’ starting left guard job for 2022

For the first time in eight years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t have Ali Marpet lining up at left guard to start a season.

In his place will be a player who hasn’t played a single regular-season snap in the NFL.

Luke Goedeke, the Bucs’ second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has won the starting job, head coach Todd Bowles told the media following Monday’s practice.

The Bucs traded up to land Goedeke, who played right tackle at Central Michigan, and won a tight battle throughout training camp against the likes of Aaron Stinnie, Nick Leverett and Brandon Walton.

Goedeke won’t be the only new face protecting Tom Brady this year, as Shaq Mason replaces Alex Cappa at right guard, and Robert Hainsey starts in place of injured Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen.

