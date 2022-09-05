The Buccaneers knew they would have a new left guard this season because of Ali Marpet’s retirement, but finding a new one proved to be more complicated than expected this summer.

Aaron Stinnie looked like the favorite to land the job, but he will miss the season after tearing his ACL and MCL. That left second-round pick Luke Goedeke and Nick Leverett as the likeliest starters and head coach Todd Bowles revealed the team’s choice on Monday.

Goedeke will get the start against the Cowboys in Week 1. With Robert Hainsey stepping in for the injured Ryan Jensen at center and offseason acquisition Shaq Mason at right guard, the Bucs will have an entirely new interior offensive line this season.

They do have left tackle Donovan Smith and right tackle Tristan Wirfs back and the first test of the new group’s ability to protect Tom Brady will come on Sunday night in Dallas.

Luke Goedeke will start at left guard for Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk