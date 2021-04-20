Luke Glendening with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars

Reuters

Following a slow start to his 14th season, New York Yankees first baseman and outfielder Jay Bruce announced his retirement on Sunday. The three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner is batting .118 (4-for-34) with one homer and three RBIs through 10 games while filling in for injured first baseman Luke Voit. "After 14 incredible seasons, I've decided to make the very difficult decision to retire from baseball," Bruce said in a statement released by MLB Network.