Luke Gifford’s fighting for more than a single snap with Cowboys in 2021

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford was the talk of the 2019 preseason opener, with fans and pundits alike bummed an ankle injury spoiled his debut. In what was a crowded linebacker room, he was fighting for a spot on the roster. Two years later, not much has changed.

The room is more crowded than ever. The mainstays of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch are still in the fold, but due to their own ailments and limitations the Cowboys went hunting for an infusion of talent at a spot that was once thought to be the deepest in the league. With the additions of draft picks Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox, let alone defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s former charge Keanu Neal, Gifford finds himself on the outside looking in.

The player profile countdown series continues with No. 57, Luke Gifford.

Background Details

Jersey No.: 57 Position: Linebacker Age: 25 Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 243 pounds Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska High School: Lincoln Southeast College: Michigan Draft: Undrafted Acquired: 2019 UDFA

Stats

Games played: 14 Games started: 0 Snaps: 218 Defensive snaps: 1 Tackles: 6 Suspensions: 1 Games played: 14

Player Profile

Gifford wasn't the biggest prospect coming out of high school. He was a three-star recruit who received modest interest from D1 schools. He stayed local, choosing to play for the Nebraksa Cornhuskers where he thought he'd be playing safety. One red-shirt season later, he moved up a weight class and a few yards to play linebacker. Gifford played in just 23 games in college, with more than half coming in his senior season where he played at a high enough level, racking up 12.5 tackles for loss, to get on the radar of NFL teams. His star didn't shine bright enough to earn an invitation to the combine, but that didn't stop the Cowboys from signing him as an undrafted free agent. The highlight of his NFL career to date was that first preseason game where he had two tackles and an interception that had some fans dreaming of another Sean Lee. It's been largely downhill since then, with the most noteworthy moment a two-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs in November of 2020. He also is dealing with a building that has few allies. He's on his third defensive coaching staff in as many years, and the ones in charge now have no ties to him whatsoever. The depth chart ahead of him is chock-full. The new NFL practice squad eligibility rules make that route an option, but his chances aren't zero. His work on special teams could make him a favorite of John Fassel and could lead him to his third consecutive year with a star on his helmet.

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

