Luke Getsy’s plan for building Bears offense is simple, yet impactful

The development of quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most important things for this new Bears regime, and they might’ve found the right guy to take Fields to the next level.

While Chicago hired a defensive-minded head coach in Matt Eberflus to run the show, Eberflus’ first hire was offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who’s being entrusted to develop Fields and get the offense on track.

It’s too early to count this hire a win, but it seems well on its way given the way Getsy described his plan for building the offense. And that starts with building it around his quarterback.

“We’ve got to dive into what everybody does best, right?” he said. “And it starts with the quarterback. This is a quarterback-driven offense. The things the quarterback does well, that’s going to be the driver of who we are. And then we’re going to marry that to what the other guys on the football field do well. That’s the purpose of the offensive coordinator — to dive into what people do best and then build the offense around that.”

Building an offense around the players’ strengths? It’s simple yet something entirely new for this offense. And something Matt Nagy never did in his four years in Chicago.

Getsy stressed the importance of building a relationship with Fields, which is going to be an entirely different dynamic than working with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Rodgers was an established MVP, Fields has 10 career starts.

“You have to dive into that relationship if you want to have any kind of success,” he said. “Just because (Justin) is young or whatever, it’s still about getting to know the person. What drives them? What is their style of learning? All that stuff is going to be critical for us to dive into once we get together.”

