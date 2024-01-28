Luke Getsy to interview for New England Patriots offensive coordinator vacancy: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy plans to interview for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator position, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Getsy recently interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator position, which would be under newly appointed head coach Antonio Pierce. Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly the favorite for the job; he also interviewed for the position recently.

The Raiders probably interviewed Getsy for the same reason the Bears interviewed Kingsbury: scouting. The Raiders might have interest in Justin Fields this offseason, should he become available via trade. Getsy is the most recent coach to work with Fields, making him valuable for intel on his abilities. The Bears likely interviewed Kingsbury to learn more about USC's Caleb Williams, as he is the quarterbacks coach for the Trojans.

The Patriots recently parted ways with longtime, future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick. They promoted Jerod Meyo in his place, begging for a new staff alongside him. Again, the Patriots are in quarterback hell, as Mac Jones hasn't performed aptly enough for them.

If the Patriots have an interest in trading for Fields, using the guise of an interview to speak with Getsy isn't the worst idea. The Patriots also have the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, so they might try to gauge if the Bears are leaning towards trading down the No. 1 pick in the draft, or drafting a quarterback of their own.

It's rather difficult for recently fired coaches to regain their post with a different team. That might be the case for Getsy, who just finished his first stint as an offensive coordinator, and failed with the Bears.

Getsy, 39, was the Bears offensive coordinator for two seasons. Under him, the Bears offense ranked 23rd in 2022 and 19th in 2023. He ultimately failed to develop quarterback Justin Fields and create a formidable offense for the Bears.

Before the Bears, he was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. He served with the Packers in two different stints with different positions from 2014-17 and 2019-21.

Still, it's not a certainty Getsy is simply a beacon of information for other NFL teams. For all we know, Getsy has completed two legitimate interviews to be an offensive coordinator. Time will tell on that front. But using interviews to strategize the offseason isn't an uncommon practice.

