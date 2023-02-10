Luke Getsy gave Aaron Rodgers' phone number to Justin Fields

Getsy gave Aaron Rodgers' phone number to Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is turning on the jets as the Chicago Bears head into a critical offseason, both for the team and for the front office.

The one skill Fields mentioned time after time during multiple interviews was improving his passing in the short game – bubble passes, quick reads and moving out of the pocket. He even mentioned his admiration for Patrick Mahomes' ability to navigate the pocket.

He'll be conducting his own interviews this offseason to help him with his game.

"I try to, you know, get guys' opinions after the game," Fields said. "Our offensive coordinator last year [Luke Getsy], he was with Green Bay. So I reached out to him and grabbed Aaron's [Rodgers] number. So, just going to reach out to him."

Fields will certainly benefit from speaking with one of today's, and NFL history's, best quarterbacks. Rodgers is still in prime form, winning the NFL's MVP award two and three seasons ago.

The second-year signal caller had a phenomenal season in his sophomore year, rushing for 1,143 yards – the second most in a single season by a quarterback in NFL history – and showing off his playmaking ability.

But, Fields could use some help making faster reads, developing a sixth sense for the pocket and improving his accuracy. Rodgers should be able to help him inch closer to mastering those skills.

However, Fields may have to wait for Rodgers to return from his "darkness retreat," which Rodgers mentioned he will conduct amid a crossroads in his career, as he contemplates retiring from football.

Fields mentioned he is making other connections around the league, however, by way of Cam Newton and some help from his head coach.

"Coach Flus [Matt Eberflus], he actually met Steve Young, so I'm excited to link up with him, just get to talk to him about what you know. It's just different stuff about the quarterback position. So just stuff like that. So I'm very excited," Fields said.

