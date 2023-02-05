Luke Getsy confident the Bears will draft someone from the Senior Bowl

One of the biggest dominos of the NFL Draft process has officially fallen as the 2023 Senior Bowl came and went this past weekend, with over 100 college seniors showcasing their skills in Mobile, Ala. Like all NFL teams, the Chicago Bears had representatives in attendance for both the practices and the game, but they also had a leg up on other teams. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was the head coach for the American team, getting an up close and personal look at many of the players who participated over the last few days.

Getsy’s team wound up falling to the National team 27-10, but he’s happy with the experience he had and believes he’s found players that could be picked by the Bears. “100 percent, there’s no question about that,” Getsy told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero following the game. “The info that you get in the meeting room and the individual period, that one-on-one intimate session is so critical. There’s definitely a Chicago Bear sitting in this group for sure.”

The Bears were no strangers to last year’s Senior Bowl under general manager Ryan Poles during his first season with the team. Four of the team’s 11 selections played in last year’s game, including wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., tackle Braxton Jones, defensive end Dominique Robinson, and guard Ja’Tyre Carter. They also added another participant, linebacker Sterling Weatherford, prior to the start of the season when he was claimed off waivers.

Holding the top overall selection for the moment, it’s highly unlikely the Bears use that pick on someone from this year’s game. None of the top prospects such as Jalen Carter, Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson, etc. participated or were eligible. But don’t be surprised to hear one of these players get their name called in the middle rounds in late April.

The Bears have eight draft picks at the moment and have plenty of needs, from offensive and defensive line, to receiver and linebacker. They could look to a player or two from this group to improve those areas, especially if Getsy has his way.

