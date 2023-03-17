Luke Fortner, Andre Cisco receive big pay boosts for 2022 play

Jacksonville Jaguars center Luke Fortner and safety Andre Cisco were two of the biggest beneficiaries of the NFL’s Performance-Based Pay program this season.

On Friday, the league announced the top 25 biggest payouts from the program and the two Jaguars were near the top of the list. Fortner’s $819,686 bonus was the third highest in the league and Cisco wasn’t far behind in sixth place with a $763,775 bonus.

The Performance-Based Pay program is a fund that distributes money across the league based on a player’s total snaps as compared to their salary. Those with relatively small contracts, but a big on-field role receive the biggest payouts.

Fortner, a third-round pick in 2022, received a $1.18 million signing bonus as part of his rookie contract, but had a $705,000 base salary. In his first season with the Jaguars, Fortner played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and was on the field for 17 percent of the special teams snaps.

Cisco had an $898,023 base salary in 2022 and was on the field for 97 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps and 34 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps led all players in the fund distribution with a $880,384 payout after playing 99 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps and 38 percent of their special teams snaps on a $965,000 base salary without any prorated signing bonus.

More Jaguars news!

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo announces retirement Foye Oluokun likes the idea of Ezekiel Elliott with the Jaguars Shad Khan: Jaguars are committed to long-term London connection

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire