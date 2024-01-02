Luke Fickell's first season at Wisconsin ends in frustration, but players see bright future

TAMPA – The final defeat of Luke Fickell’s first season at Wisconsin brought a mix of frustration, optimism and self-reflection.

UW at times moved the ball with ease, through the air and on the ground against No. 13 LSU on Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

The defense, however, struggled when the outcome of the ReliaQuest Bowl was still in doubt, a trait seen throughout the season.

And Fickell found himself wondering about some of the in-game decisions he made.

At the end of a game that took 3 hours 31 minutes, the Badgers saw their season end with a 35-31 loss to the Tigers, a result that easily could have swung in their favor.

Luke Fickell proud of his players' effort and questions some decisions he made

“I’m proud of these guys,” said Fickell, whose team finished 7-6. “They got us to a position where we had an opportunity to finish. We just didn't get it done. We got to do a better job as a whole. I put it on myself. We had some situations where, whether it’s (to) go for it (or) kick the field goal -- we knew field goals were not going to win this ball game as the thing started to continue to roll…

“I look back at myself and say should be a little bit more aggressive in all that we're doing to put ourself in better position.

“Those guys in that locker room wanted nothing more than to send these seniors that stuck it out with us, these seniors that have done everything they possibly could for these guys... to make sure they finish this thing the right way. This is not the right way.”

Fickell and his staff used the transfer portal liberally as they prepared for the 2023 season. For most of the regular season UW had 12 transfers in the two-deep.

The results on the field were mixed, however, with wide receiver Will Pauling, quarterback Tanner Mordecai and kicker Nathanial Vakos being the most consistently effective players.

UW has added nine transfers so far this cycle – one quarterback, four linebackers, one wide receiver, one tight end, one running back and a long-snapper – in preparation for the 2024 season.

Head coach Luke Fickell leads the Wisconsin Badgers during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1.

Can quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, a transfer from Miami, lead Wisconsin's offense in 2024?

The quarterback – Tyler Van Dyke of Miami – is expected to take over for Mordecai as the starter.

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who was on the staff at North Carolina from 2019-22, competed against Van Dyke for three seasons. Van Dyke, 6-foot-4 and 224 pounds, in three seasons completed 63.7% of his passes for an average of 2,490 yards per season. He had 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Twelve of those interceptions came this season, however.

“Obviously, we are very pleased with what Tyler has to offer or we wouldn’t have brought him in,” Longo said. “He’s got a lot of experience. He’s a mentally tough kid. He’s very bright. “Obviously, he’s tall and rangy and he can he can throw it all over the yard. He can make all the throws.

“Coach Fickell - I have learned working with him every day - is huge on winners, right? We all are. And he’s a guy that has proven he can do that in the past. He’s a guy that I’ve actually watched live and that carried some weight with me with regards to liking him, because I’ve seen him do it against our defense two years in a row. I’ve seen him do it against the entire league that I coached in for four years. I know what he was competing against and I know how high of level he was playing. So I’m obviously thrilled to have him here in our quarterback room.”

Fickell on signing day talked about the desire to increase the length and athletic ability of the team.

UW’s staff clearly made that a priority with the four transfer linebackers. Outside linebackers Leon Lowery (Syracuse) is 6-4 and 230. John Pius (William & Mary) is 6-2 and 235. Both looked impressive physically while practicing in the days leading to the bowl game.

“First of all, their athleticism and length is very, very good,” defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said. “Second, when you put them put them out there in pass-rush drills, that is fun to watch. That is something we hope is going to be real exciting moving forward.

“But I’m also excited about how well they have been coached up on fundamental football. You don’t know when you’re getting somebody from another program how they’ve been coached, so that is good to see.”

Tressel also noted he wants to see more length and speed at inside linebacker.

“We’re continuing to get more and more athletic,” he said. “You can look at half the games during the season. They’re all about speed and athleticism and space. And then half are about smash-mouth football. That’s what unique about our league.

“We need to have guys that are comfortable and successful doing both.”

UW’s 2024 schedule – at least on paper – appears brutal.

Alabama visits Madison on Sept. 14 to close out the non-conference schedule. After a week off, UW opens Big Ten play Sept. 28 at USC. Road games against Rutgers and Northwestern won’t be gimmes, nor will trips to Iowa and Nebraska. Penn State and Oregon both visit Camp Randall Stadium.

UW needs to be better on offense and defense next season, when it faces a difficult schedule

Will UW’s defense be improved in 2024? Only if Tressel and the other defensive assistants can get the unit to be more stingy, both early and late in games.

Will UW’s offense be improved in 2024? Only if Van Dyke is the answer, the ground game becomes more consistent and the Badgers increase their touchdown efficiency in the red zone.

“This is going to be a huge offseason for us,” said Jake Renfro, who started at center Monday and is expected to anchor the offensive line next season. “We’ve got some new players (coming) in. Instill that culture and that tough and nasty work style, it takes a little bit of time.

“You’re going to see a different Wisconsin football (team) next year. Fast. Physical. Tough and nasty. A little bit of what you saw today, but it’s going to be times 10.”

Injuries to Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen no doubt affected UW’s ability to run the ball in 2023. UW finished fifth in the Big Ten in rushing in league games at 149.6 yards per game.

Part of the issue was that defenses didn’t fear UW’s vertical passing game. The majority of UW’s deep balls were sideline fades, which are basically 50-50 balls.

Mordecai attacked a suspect LSU secondary Monday and was consistently effective. Can Van Dyke do that in 2024?

UW closed the regular season scoring touchdowns on 60.0% of its red-zone trips in all games. That number was better (64.3%) in Big Ten play.

UW scored just two touchdowns on four red-zone trips in the loss to LSU. Opponents scored touchdowns on 74% of their red-zone trips against LSU during the regular season.

“We have things that we want to improve on, right?” Longo said. “We want to improve the roster. We want to improve every room that we have. We want to improve our technique. We’re improving every week schematically what we’re doing.

“So I will be excited about taking the next big step. And in Year 2 usually it’s pretty good. So, because you have so many people returning now that understand what it is we’re doing.”

Bryson Green, who is back, and Tanner Mordecai, who is leaving, see UW on the rise

Wide receiver Bryson Green, who had seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers, said he will return to UW next season. He believes the offense will be better in Year 2 under Longo than it was in Year 1.

“I think being a new group together is a lot harder than people think it is,” he said. “I think next year will be a lot bigger step, just because we’ve been through a year already.”

What does Mordecai think?

“I think the sky is the limit for that crew, with coach Longo and the big boys up front,” he said. “I think the offense will be in good hands.

“I know a lot of people on social media like to drag coach Fick’s name. This program is in good hands.

“I’ll be watching. They’ll be competing for national championships very soon.”

Safety Hunter Wohler, who said lofty expectations for the 2023 team were appropriate, said the goals will remain the same for 2024.

"It’s winning a championship and go as far as we can take this," he said. "Because we have a lot of really good players. And we have a coaching staff that loves and cares about us and knows how to attack a game.

"When we put it all together it is special. We’ve seen it this year. We’ve seen what we can do."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Luke Fickell's first season at Wisconsin ends in frustration