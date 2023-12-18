Luke Fickell's first full recruiting class at Wisconsin, set to unveiled this week, will be heavy on linemen

Emerson Mandell, an offensive lineman from Irondale High School in New Brighton, Minn., chose Wisconsin over Minnesota and Iowa State.

MADISON – Luke Fickell and his staff are set to sign their first full recruiting class since Fickell took over the Wisconsin football program last year.

Wednesday is the first day of the early signing period, and UW has 20 known commitments who are expected to sign. Fickell is scheduled to meet with reporters that afternoon.

The Badgers have also added six players from the transfer portal, with three of those players already signed.

An overview of the class follows.

Building depth on the offensive line a priority for Badgers

Five of the 20 players who have committed are offensive linemen, of 25% of the class.

UW’s staff clearly felt it was important to get more linemen into the program and several of the recruiting battles were intriguing.

The Badgers plucked Emerson Mandell out of Minnesota. Mandell took visits to Minnesota and Iowa State before eventually committing to UW.

Kevin Heywood, from Pennsylvania, chose UW over many schools. Both Penn State and Pittsburgh offered Heywood.

Ryan Cory, also from Pennsylvania, had offers from both Penn State and Pitt but eventually chose UW.

Darrion Dupree, who led Mount Carmel High School to a state title in Illinois, is one of three running backs set to sign with Wisconsin.

Led by Darrion Dupree, can a trio of tailbacks work to spark UW's offense?

The Badgers are set to sign three tailbacks – Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka.

Dupree might be the most intriguing because of his abilities as a runner and receiver. He helped Mount Carmel High School win the Illinois Class 7A state title in the fall with 138 total yards – 78 rushing and 60 receiving – in a 35-10 victory over Downers Grove.

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo no doubt would love to get Dupree in space against bigger linebackers.

Wisconsin still looking for defensive linemen

UW is set to sign just two defensive linemen – tackle Dillan Johnson of Illinois and end Hank Weber of Tennessee.

Johnson initially committed to Northwestern but the UW staff flipped him after the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Although Johnson and Weber are promising prospects, they will be freshmen in 2024 and expecting them to contribute immediately would be tough.

As a result, the staff has been trying to add defensive linemen through the portal.

Is Mabrey Mettauer Wisconsin's quarterback of the future?

Although the Badgers have used the transfer portal to add four quarterbacks over the last year, Mabrey Mettauer of The Woodlands in Texas is the lone quarterback in UW’s 2024 class.

A classic dual-threat player, Mettauer chose UW over offers from more than 20 schools. The list included: Ole Miss, Texas Tech, SMU, LSU, Kansas, Florida and Colorado.

Fickell's staff remains active in the transfer portal

UW had 12 transfers in the two-deep heading into the regular-season finale at Minnesota.

Fickell's staff so far has signed or secured commitments from six transfers so far this cycle.

The positions hit: quarterback, tight end, outside linebacker, wide receiver and long-snapper.

Perhaps the most important is quarterback Tyler Van Dyke from Miami, who started 27 games and played in 32 for the Hurricanes.

Van Dyke, who has passed for 7,469 yards and 54 touchdowns, surely will be expected to lead the offense against what appears to be a daunting schedule in 2024.

