Luke Fickell and Wisconsin’s staff are working hard to bolster a position on defense

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his staff have been aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason. The Badgers already have six commits, and a class that ranks just outside the nation’s top 10.

A successful transfer season is paramount for Fickell. Not only is the program currently losing starting-caliber players to the portal, but the Badgers’ 7-5 record would get only worse against a tough 2024 schedule if big improvements aren’t made.

Those portal improvements, thus far, come at quarterback, long snapper, edge, outside linebacker, tight end and wide receiver. One notable missing position, which Wisconsin is quite shallow at currently: defensive line.

Well, Fickell and his staff are working hard at that position. They recently offered four transfer defensive linemen:

DL Anquin Barnes (Alabama)

Blessed to receive a offer from the University Of Wisconsin @Madhousefit pic.twitter.com/HQU568o2YD — BIG QUIN(55)🦍 (@AnquinBarnes) December 14, 2023

Committed to Colorado

DL Travis Bates (Austin Peay)

Honored to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/ScfcMI0goc — Travis Bates (@travisbates26) December 14, 2023

Three sacks and 5.5 TFLs in 2023

DL Kelvin Gilliam (Oklahoma)

Former four-star recruit in class of 2021

DT Ayobami Tifase (Florida State)

Three-star recruit in class of 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire