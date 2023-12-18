Luke Fickell and Wisconsin’s staff are working hard to bolster a position on defense
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his staff have been aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason. The Badgers already have six commits, and a class that ranks just outside the nation’s top 10.
A successful transfer season is paramount for Fickell. Not only is the program currently losing starting-caliber players to the portal, but the Badgers’ 7-5 record would get only worse against a tough 2024 schedule if big improvements aren’t made.
Those portal improvements, thus far, come at quarterback, long snapper, edge, outside linebacker, tight end and wide receiver. One notable missing position, which Wisconsin is quite shallow at currently: defensive line.
Well, Fickell and his staff are working hard at that position. They recently offered four transfer defensive linemen:
DL Anquin Barnes (Alabama)
Blessed to receive a offer from the University Of Wisconsin @Madhousefit pic.twitter.com/HQU568o2YD
— BIG QUIN(55)🦍 (@AnquinBarnes) December 14, 2023
Committed to Colorado
DL Travis Bates (Austin Peay)
Honored to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/ScfcMI0goc
— Travis Bates (@travisbates26) December 14, 2023
Three sacks and 5.5 TFLs in 2023
DL Kelvin Gilliam (Oklahoma)
Wisconsin offered!!! @G_Scruggs @CaseyRabach_61 @JaredThompsonUW pic.twitter.com/3eajrwwOri
— Kelvin Gilliam 👑 (@Kelvin_Gilliam2) December 15, 2023
Former four-star recruit in class of 2021
DT Ayobami Tifase (Florida State)
Blessed to receive an offer from Wisconsin badgers! #badgerfootball #gobadgers pic.twitter.com/vv6vwVaoIU
— Ayobami Tifase (@Ayotifase50) December 15, 2023
Three-star recruit in class of 2022