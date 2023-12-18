Advertisement

Luke Fickell and Wisconsin’s staff are working hard to bolster a position on defense

Ben Kenney
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his staff have been aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason. The Badgers already have six commits, and a class that ranks just outside the nation’s top 10.

A successful transfer season is paramount for Fickell. Not only is the program currently losing starting-caliber players to the portal, but the Badgers’ 7-5 record would get only worse against a tough 2024 schedule if big improvements aren’t made.

Those portal improvements, thus far, come at quarterback, long snapper, edge, outside linebacker, tight end and wide receiver. One notable missing position, which Wisconsin is quite shallow at currently: defensive line.

Well, Fickell and his staff are working hard at that position. They recently offered four transfer defensive linemen:

DL Anquin Barnes (Alabama)

  • Committed to Colorado

 

DL Travis Bates (Austin Peay)

  • Three sacks and 5.5 TFLs in 2023

 

DL Kelvin Gilliam (Oklahoma)

  • Former four-star recruit in class of 2021

 

DT Ayobami Tifase (Florida State)

  • Three-star recruit in class of 2022

