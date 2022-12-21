Luke Fickell and UW staff have signed 13 players on the first day of the early signing period

Head coach Luke Fickell and Wisconsin announced player commitments for the 2023 class Wednesday.

MADISON – Wisconsin entered Wednesday with 12 known commitments for the 2023 class, eight from previous staff and four since Luke Fickell was named head football coach.

Fickell and his staff added an intriguing piece Wednesday when Michigan defensive back Amare Snowden announced he plans to attend UW.

Snowden, 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds, had trimmed his list to UW, Colorado, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Howard.

He initially committed to Cincinnati but de-committed after Fickell came to UW.

Snowden, Ohio safety Braedyn Moore and cornerback Jonas Duclona initially committed to Cincinnati but de-committed after Fickell took the UW job.

Fickell and his staff were able to convince all three to choose UW.

Nine members of the class project to play on defense.

Six of those players are projected to play in the secondary.

They are:

Snowden, Moore, Justin Taylor of Illinois, Duclona, Jace Arnold of Georgia and A.J. Tisdell of Texas.

UW continues to recruit defensive tackle Jamel Howard of Illinois. Howard initially committed to UW but de-committed after the coaching change.

The Badgers signed just one quarterback – Cole LaCrue of Colorado, who is set to enroll in January. Oklahoma freshman Nick Evers plans to transfer and he is also set to enroll in January.

UW also signed just one running back, Nate White of Rufus King High School.

