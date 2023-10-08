Luke Fickell says slowing down Rutgers Kyle Monangai was a key for Wisconsin: ‘It was a focus for us’

“It was a focus for us. So it wasn’t, like, you know, it was just something that happened. You know, we knew coming in here that if we didn’t win the rushing battle, it was not going to be a great thing for us,” Fickell said about Monangai.

“So the whole emphasis was winning the rushing battle. And that means different things sometimes. It doesn’t just mean yards. But it means the ability to, you know, take the people out what they want to do. It didn’t mean that we had to hand the ball off 50 times and make sure we were ahead of them in the rushing game. It had a lot to do with our ability to stop the run, establish the line of scrimmage. And I know the guys upfront did a great job from the opening snap to the end.

“Obviously, the second half, I think they had to change a little bit being down. Probably threw the ball a little bit more than they wanted to. But, nonetheless, it was because the guys up-front.”