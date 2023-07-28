Luke Fickell says foundation of Wisconsin football is "evident" and "deep-rooted"
Fickell and the other 13 coaches in the Big Ten previewed the college football season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Fickell and the other 13 coaches in the Big Ten previewed the college football season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Which college football teams are poised to disappoint in 2023? Here are 10 candidates.
While Richardson learns the ropes of an NFL offense, coaches are encouraging the highly touted rookie QB to use his creativity and athleticism.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck emphatically responded to a report that included several former players alleging mistreatment in the Gophers' program.
In case you've forgotten any of the major developments in conference realignment over the last two years, here's a quick refresher.
The Big 12 has a media rights deal and the Pac-12 does not, and the Pac-12’s lack of progress in that area was just too much to withstand for Colorado.
The price that comes with Prescott's refined leadership skills is the reality that the clock is ticking and a potential drop off isn't out of the question.
Beckham's roller-coaster career has led him to Baltimore, where he's being counted on to lead a young and promising receiving corps.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out fantasy grades to all four squads of the NFC North.
Colorado voted to head back to the conference it used to call home at a board of trustees meeting on Thursday.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
Sterling Sharpe didn't have a long career, but he was great.
Fantasy football analysts Dan Titus and Jorge Martin butt heads over a draft debate that's been raging for some time now.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up draft series with the wideouts!
The Angels apparently aren't trading Shohei Ohtani.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie sets us up for success to finish off Week 16.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin shares his findings after speaking with NFL injury specialist, Dr. Edwin Porras.
The Angels also acquired reliever Reynaldo López from the White Sox.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.