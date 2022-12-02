What Luke Fickell has said during his first week at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell has been on the job for less than a week, but Wisconsin fans can already have a good sense of where the Badger program is headed under his leadership.

At his opening press conference, we learned a little more about the direction Fickell wants to go at the helm of Wisconsin football. He outlined his two major keys for the future of the program while introducing himself to Wisconsin’s players, press, and fans.

What did the former Cincinnati head coach have to say in his opening press conference and throughout his first week on the job? Here is a look at some of the most important quotes from Fickell’s first few days in Madison:

Speaking directly to the team at his opening press conference:

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell looks on before the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCLA Bruins game on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bearcats Ucla Bruins

“Change is inevitable. Right, there is change in all of our lives. Growth is what’s optional. and we have to choose to grow. There is a lot of change in my life as well, and I know for us in particular as a group of men, together we are all going to be growing together through this change.”

On how to handle Wisconsin's upcoming bowl game:

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“I sat down with Jim [Leonhard] yesterday for a good while and we’re trying to kind of map out how this whole thing would. I was unique to have been through one of these kind of processes in 2011 and learned a lot from it.”

What will Fickell do in bowl prep?

Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Luke Fickell is recognized in the first half during the 84th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Story continues

“We don’t know exactly what that will look like, moving in the next three weeks, but I promised them this, that I will be part of it, coaching in some way, shape or form. We will figure out what that means. If that means I am coaching the punter or the nose guards, I am going to be around these guys, I’m going to have the ability to coach and get to know them to build that trust, respect, and love.”

Fickell outlined two major keys for the program:

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell speaks at a welcome event Monday, November 28, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Luke Fickell says focusing on the strength program and the recruiting department will be two major keys at Wisconsin. He says he already has two recruiting staffers on the way. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 28, 2022

Where will he recruit?

New Wisconsin new head football coach Luke Fickell, left, is shown with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a welcome event Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

“Within the 300-mile radius, that will be the core of what we do.”

Fickell has already started to recruit within the 300-mile radius:

Thank you ⁦⁦@CoachFick⁩ for stopping by Catholic Memorial today to visit with us.

UW is in great hands.

⁦@cmhfootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/NVuv5YvKqM — Matt Bergan (@CoachBergan) December 2, 2022

Is there a chance Jim Leonhard stays on staff? Is Fickell open to it?

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“Definitely, I am, I met with Jim for about an hour on [Sunday] night. We’ll meet again Wednesday. We had a great conversation. Very open to, obviously picking his brain for a lot of things. He loves this place, he’s a die hard. There’s a lot of options that are open.”

What will the defense look like?

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Army Black Knights during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“I haven’t envisioned a whole lot of those things just yet. If you really studied us for what we have done, we’ve adapted and adjusted to whatever we need to do. I think that’s what I’ve learned, as much as anything over my time, is the ability to adapt and adjust, not just to your guys, but also to what you need to do to be successful.”

Will Wisconsin rely on the transfer portal?

Wisconsin’s new head football coach Luke Fickell, left, is shown with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a news conference Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Fickell was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.

“I do not want to be a transfer team. I’m a high school recruiting guy that says it’s about developing young men. Sometimes people will say, ‘Well, you had this transfer.’ Yeah, we have had a matrix for transfers. We have had literally a matrix to say they’ve got to hit these points in these situations in these things, because the last thing I want to do is bring a guy into our program, here in particular, that’s going to mess with the culture, is going to mess with the environment, is going to mess with the relationships.”

Fickell's plan to keep current Wisconsin commits:

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, right, poses with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a news conference introducing Fickell on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

“Those guys are our number one priority. Those guys are the ones that’s lives are in a little bit of disarray as well. The great thing about the University of Wisconsin is those guys might have been attracted here, because of maybe a relationship with a guy, but they’re gonna be here because of what Wisconsin is, because of the school, because of the athletic program, because of the history.”

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire