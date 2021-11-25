Luke Fickell reportedly staying at Cincinnati

Luke Fickell isn’t leaving Cincinnati. Well, if you believe the report from Wednesday afternoon. He was a name brought up in conversations regarding the LSU head coaching vacancy. Not sure many thought a midwest guy such as Fickell would leave for the Bayou, but all that speculation could be for nothing.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports announced that Cincinnati football head coach Luke Fickell would be staying with the Bearcats, according to his sources.

Fickell is one of the hottest coaching names in college football right now, as he is on top of various coaching search lists for USC, Florida, LSU, and many others.

Cincinnati has just recently accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 conference for either the 2023 or 2024 season. It’s reasonable to understand why Fickell doesn’t want to leave the situation he is in with a power five conference schedule on the horizon.

Cincinnati has also just moved to No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, the first time a Group of Five school has been ranked in the top four. If Cincinnati were to get into the Playoff this season, Fickell would most likely be receiving a massive paycheck from the Bearcats.

Hearing that Luke Fickell is staying at Cincinnati. Recruits being told such. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) November 24, 2021

As Paul Finebaum recently said about the Jimbo Fisher comments, “nobody believes coaches anyway.” Just ask Colorado players about Mel Tucker.

List

Which job is better: LSU Tigers Wire and Gators Wire chime in

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Lance Dawe on Twitter: @DawePound