Luke Fickell reportedly to be named head coach at Wisconsin

For all of those with hopes of former Ohio State Buckeye, Luke Fickell, coming back to Columbus to coach OSU, it looks like those dreams have been dashed… at least for the time being. Fickell is expected to be announced as the next head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Fickell starred for the Buckeyes in the mid-90s on the defensive line. After a short stint on the coaching staff with the Akron Zips, Fickell returned to Columbus where he coached in various roles from 2002-2016.

After Jim Tressel resigned amid an investigation into improper benefits given to his players, Fickell was named the interim head coach at Ohio State, where he went 6-7. Urban Meyer was hired and retained Fickell who became the defensive coordinator and help lead the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2014.

With head coaching aspirations, Fickell moved south and took charge of the University of Cincinnati program. In just five short years, Fickell got UC to the College Football Playoff, the first time a non-power five school was invited to the dance.

Wisconsin Football is finalizing a deal to make Cincinnati's Luke Fickell the school's next football coach, sources told @PeteThamel. A deal is expected to become formalized to make Fickell the next Badgers coach within the next 24 hours: https://t.co/0TsnGiRDYE pic.twitter.com/3zrqyT5wqV — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2022

The move to Madison brings Fickell back to the Big Ten, a landscape he knows well. It will be odd seeing the former Buckeye in cardinal and white instead of scarlet and gray, but this is without a doubt a home run hire for the Badgers.

Buckeye Nation will wish nothing but the best for this hometown hero… except when he faces his alma matter.

