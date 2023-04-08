Luke Fickell ranked in top 10 CFB coaches by PFF

Pro Football Focus released their top 10 head coaches in college football Friday, ranking Luke Fickell as the ninth best coach in the nation. Fickell is taking over the helm of the Badgers after six seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

During his tenure at Cincinnati, Fickell produced a 57-18 record while winning two conference titles and two bowl games. Additionally, he led the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021 after the team went 13-0 in the regular season and conference title game.

On top of the team success, Fickell was able to produce NFL talent players like quarterback Desmond Ridder, wide receiver Alec Pierce and cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant over the last few seasons.

Now at the reigns for Wisconsin, Fickell has brought in some of the best recruits in program history, as well as top transfers in the country like quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Finally, along with him, offensive coordinator Phil Longo (North Carolina) and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel (Cincinnati) have fortified the Badgers’ coaching staff.

Top 10 HCs in College Football, via @Chad_Maxwick pic.twitter.com/hbZSwirYvb — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 7, 2023

