Luke Fickell provides an update on quarterback Tanner Mordecai’s injury

Wisconsin fell short at home against Iowa in an ugly 15-6 loss that also saw quarterback Tanner Mordecai go down with a right-hand injury. Mordecai was hurt on a play late in the first half, and would not return to the game. He appeared on the sideline in the second half wearing street clothes and a sling on his right arm.

Three words you never want your starting quarterback to say? “I can’t throw.” As Mordecai was coming off the field, that’s what he was telling the sideline as he grabbed his right hand. Here is another look at Mordecai after the play:

“I can’t throw.” Never the sentence you want to hear your quarterback utter. Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai hit his hand on a Hawkeye helmet on a previous pass attempt. pic.twitter.com/KypCd8bSbM — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) October 14, 2023

In his postgame press conference, Luke Fickell provided an update on the Badger gunslinger.

“It doesn’t look good for a little while. He couldn’t grip the ball,” said Fickell when asked about the injury. We will see if there is a clearer update later in the week.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire