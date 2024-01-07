Luke Fickell makes a staff change and is looking to bring in a new offensive line coach

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. talks with Wisconsin players during practice on Aug. 6, 2023.

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell clearly was not satisfied with the performance of UW’s offensive line this season.

A source close to the program confirmed an ESPN report that Jack Bicknell Jr. will not coach the line in 2024. He could remain in a different capacity but whether he chooses to take that option is unclear.

Bicknell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo joined Fickell’s staff after working together at North Carolina in 2022.

UW’s linemen struggled for most of the season to execute the techniques favored by Bicknell.

That was one factor behind UW averaging just 160.5 rushing yards per game. That was the No. 5 mark in the Big Ten but the lowest mark for UW since the 2015 team finished at 150.3 yards per game.

The pass protection was also inconsistent, though quarterback Tanner Mordecai often was able to avoid a sack because of his mobility.

That wasn’t the case on UW’s final offensive possession of the season, however.

Mordecai was sacked on three consecutive plays in the 35-31 loss to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Those sacks came after the Badgers drove to the LSU 19, where they faced second and 2.

In addition, reserves Trey Wedig, Nolan Rucci and Dylan Barrett transferred out.

Wedig landed at Indiana, Rucci at Penn State and Barrett at Iowa State.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Luke Fickell shaking up staff with new offensive line coach