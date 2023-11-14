Luke Fickell made another poor game-management decision during Wisconsin’s loss to Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers have issues this season, multi-faceted issues. One would be naive to point to one single thing or area on the team as the reason it sits at 5-5 and 3-4 in Big Ten play.

There are notable injuries, the offense has been downright bad, the defense isn’t dominant, the coaching seems suspect, and so on.

But one thing on that list that has hindered the team this season, and did so yet again during the 24-10 loss to Northwestern, is Luke Fickell’s game management.

The Ohio State loss was the most glaring example of this, with a field goal kicked from the OSU 1-yard line and a punt inside Buckeye territory. Overly conservative when the team needed the exact opposite.

Here is Saturday’s submission:

Taking guesses for how many plays it took for Northwestern to return to the 42yd line after this…decision https://t.co/CivA6LsSQV pic.twitter.com/7Xa1HSw7Eo — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 14, 2023

The answer to my question is one. It took Northwestern one play from scrimmage to get back to where Wisconsin punted from, and then eight more plays before it found the end zone and a 21-3 lead.

That is a punt Iowa can make, as it has the ugliest offense in the country and a top defense. Wisconsin’s offense may be ugly at the moment, but in no world should the team be punting on a 4th-and-3 from the opponents’ 42-yard-line.

These are the types of decisions Paul Chryst would take excess heat for, even though he was often doing it with the same Iowa recipe of a top defense and questionable offense. Moving forward with Fickell as head coach and the air raid in place, these decisions can’t be made.

We all hope the Badgers get to big games in the coming years. In those big games, they will likely be facing better teams with more talent. A coach must coach aggressively to pull those upsets, not like Fickell has in big moments this season.

