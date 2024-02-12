Luke Fickell losing his defensive line coach to Michigan

MADISON – Luke Fickell has spent plenty of time since the end of his first full season at Wisconsin remaking his coaching staff.

Fickell likely will have to make another move with the impending departure of defensive line coach Greg Scruggs.

A Big Ten source on Sunday confirmed a report that Scruggs is expected to join the Michigan staff to coach the defensive line.

Fickell since the Reliaquest Bowl brought in Kenny Guyton to replace wide receivers coach Mike Brown (Notre Dame); Alex Grinch to replace co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Colin Hitschler (Alabama); and AJ Blazek to replace offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr., who is set to be reassigned within the program.

Fickell last week said he expected that former Ohio State teammate and longtime friend Mike Vrabel would be around the program in some capacity this offseason.

The departure of Scruggs could lead to Vrabel taking over the defensive line.

Vrabel played defensive end at Ohio State from 1993-96. He coached the Buckeyes defensive line (2012 and 2013) and has coached in the NFL for 10 seasons, four as a defensive assistant and the last six as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW losing defensive line coach Greg Scruggs to Michigan