Luke Fickell gives honest opinion on seventh-year college football players

Thanks to the extra COVID year and a number of injuries, certain players are sticking around in college football and college basketball much longer than they used to.

As Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell was prepping for the Battle for the Axe, he noticed Minnesota has a seventh-year player. The first-year Badger head coach had some thoughts on that.

“This world today, I think we’ve still got a couple more years left of not knowing how old or what guys have left in the tank based on how many years of experience,” said Fickell on seventh-year players. “I just saw Minnesota’s got a seventh year guy and I just saw a Utah quarterback is saying he’s coming back for a seventh year. Is this still college football? I don’t know. I’m not sure it was meant to be six years, seven years. There’s a lot of those things still hanging.”

It is still college football, and it is still the Battle for the Axe which will be taking place on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire