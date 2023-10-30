Luke Fickell doesn't sound optimistic Wisconsin will have Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike this week

MADISON – While discussing the state of his unit last week, Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo explained how injuries to tailback Chez Mellusi and quarterback Tanner Mordecai had affected UW.

The loss of Mellusi (broken leg) in the league opener at Purdue left UW with just one proven tailback, Braelon Allen.

The loss of Mordecai (broken hand) against Iowa stripped UW of its only quarterback with significant experience.

“We’re trying to figure out how our people plug into the system,” Longo said. “I think we know that, but we’ve had two major changes.

“Hopefully that is the last major obstacle for the season.”

Eighty-plus hours later, Longo lost Allen (left ankle) and wide receiver Chimere Dike (right leg) in UW’s 24-10 loss to Ohio State.

Head coach Luke Fickell didn’t offer any updates after the game and didn't sound optimistic Monday that Allen and Dike would be ready when UW (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) faces Indiana (2-6, 0-5) on Saturday in Bloomington.

"Don't know a whole lot," Fickell said. "They were out at practice on Sunday. Didn't do a whole lot, but it's only Monday.

"We'll have to find out some things as we move forward in the week."

UW's most demanding weekly practices generally are on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Allen was wearing a protective boot on the sideline in the second half Saturday. He missed the 2022 regular-season finale against Minnesota because of an ankle injury.

Dike tested his injury by trying to get loose on the sideline and also spent time on a stationary bike.

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) has a long punt return during the first quarter of their game against Ohio State Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Hunter Wohler says UW's defense has to do its part to compensate for injuries on offense

UW could be without both players at Indiana. That would mean other tailbacks and wide receivers will be asked to help fill the void. But safety Hunter Wohler noted the defense has to do more as well.

“As a defense that’s your goal, to do whatever you can to put the offense in a position to make plays,” he said. “Dudes on the whole team need to step up.

“Not anyone in particular, but if we’re going to try to do what we want to do this year, we’ve got to have everyone.”

UW's tailback depth will be all but gone without Allen.

Allen leads UW in rushing yards (754) and rushing touchdowns (eight). Mellusi is No. 2 on the team in rushing yards (307) despite having played in just four games. He is tied with Mordecai for No. 2 on the team in rushing touchdowns (four).

Jackson Acker is UW’s fourth-leading rusher with 145 yards on 35 carries. He is averaging 4.1 yards per carry and 18.1 yards per game. His best performance this season came against Rutgers, when he rushed 13 times for 65 yards.

“Jackson Acker has done a great job stepping in,” Longo said. “But he obviously has not played as much as we were playing Chez.”

Cade Yacamelli got his first college carry Saturday night, a 4-yard loss.

“When things happen,” Fickell said, “we got to make everybody around us better. If that means that Braelon is down, somebody else has to step up. It doesn't fall on the shoulders of the quarterback."

UW should have sufficient depth at wide receiver if senior Chimere Dike is out

Dike has only 16 catches through eight games but his average of 17.6 yards per catch is the best on the team. In addition, he is averaging 9.4 yards on punt returns and 22.6 yards on kickoff returns.

No other player on the roster has a return.

“There’s going to be other opportunities for other guys,” Fickell said. "CJ Williams is going to have to step up. Quincy Burroughs, Vinny Anthony. There's going to have to be a lot of other guys based on where we are.”

Williams has 12 catches for 116 yards in eight games. Burroughs has been buried on the depth chart and does not have a catch. Anthony has one catch for 15 yards.

“That’s the challenge I (talked) to the guys last Sunday about as you get later in the season, you’re going to have guys go down," Fickell said. "We’re going to have to have some of these guys that have not played a big role play a much bigger role. …

“That’s what we’re going to have to find, find those guys that have the ability to step up when somebody else goes down and when their number’s called.

“They have the opportunity, the ball comes their way, can they make the plays?”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Injured Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike could miss Indiana game