Luke Fickell announces his players of the game in the win over Purdue

As has been the new custom every week, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell announced his players of the game on offense, defense, and special teams from the win over Purdue. The 38-17 win over the Boilermakers was headlined by a tremendous first quarter for Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who rushed for a pair of scores and even caught a pass all in the first fifteen minutes.

Fickell rightfully named Mordecai the offensive player of the game in the win. Defensive end James Thompson Jr. had a season-high six tackles and a sack in the win, and for that performance earned himself defensive player of the game.

On special teams, Chimere Dike and Nathanial Vakos, who hasn’t missed a kick all year long, earned player of the game honors:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire