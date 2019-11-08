Luke Falk files injury grievance against Jets

As if the results on the field weren’t bad enough for the Jets, they now find themselves with another disgruntled former employee.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, former Jets quarterback Luke Falk has filed an injury grievance against the team.

Falk started a pair of games while Sam Darnold was out with mono, and was released the day before they beat the Cowboys in Week Six. He’s claiming he has a hip injury. He was not listed on the injury report the week before he was released.

He’s the second former Jet to file a grievance in the last three weeks, joining guard Kelechi Osemele. He was released after having surgery that wasn’t authorized by the team, after they fined him for not practicing while he was in pain.