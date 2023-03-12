Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire addresses Vikings biggest needs in latest mock

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of needs as they head into free agency and the NFL Draft. Arguably, two of the biggest needs are cornerbacks and wide

On Saturday, Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire released his latest three-round mock draft and had the Vikings selecting Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round.

Hiring Brian Flores as coordinator should immediately boost one of the league’s worst defenses, but they need an infusion of talent, too. Banks backed up his stellar film with a dominant showing at the combine.- Easterling

The Banks selection is a slam dunk pick and is a prospect that has been flying up people’s draft boards. He’s a physical corner who has the awareness and ball skills that would flourish in a Brian Flores scheme.

In the third round, Easterling had the Vikings address their other need by selecting Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Mingo is an interesting pick, not because it’s a bad selection, but because Mingo as a prospect is intriguing. He’s a bigger-bodied receiver and has all the tools to flourish in the NFL if he can just polish them. He plays with an immense amount of strength, and he has the ability to make plays after the catch.

Should the Vikings end up with these two players in the NFL Draft, they should come away happy with their selections and the potential that both of them bring.

