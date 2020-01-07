Luke Doncic has more 30-point triple-doubles than the entire NBA, but they're 'just stats' to him

We now know it’s possible for Luka Doncic to be bored by his own prodigious talent.

The Dallas Mavericks’ young star nailed down his league leading 11th triple-double of the season on Monday night in a win against the Chicago Bulls, finishing the game with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It was also his ninth 30-point triple-double of the season, the most in the entire NBA — by a lot.

The rest of the NBA has just eight combined 30-point triple-doubles. Only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has more than one (he has three). When told of this information after the game, Doncic was nonplussed about the continuing notes on his statistical greatness.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I don't mind, but [it's] just stats,” Doncic said, via ESPN. “I think every game is another stat. For me, all I would say is it's more important to get a win."

Doncic definitely helped his team win. He scored 21 points in the third quarter, including 17 of the Mavs’ 19 points in the final 5:35 of the quarter. It helped the team break away from the Bulls with a big lead that they kept for the rest of their 118-110 victory. And these stats are pretty amazing.

Luka Doncic has 10th 30-point triple-double, already as many as LeBron James (5), Oscar Robertson (3) and Magic Johnson (2) combined before turning 22 years old. Doncic is 20.



(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/smvVAuYBZ8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 7, 2020

only six times in nba history has a player under 21 scored at least 38 points while recording a triple-double



Luka Doncic - 5

LeBron James - 1



that's the whole list — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) January 7, 2020

This is normal for Doncic. This is how he is, which is why all his accomplishments are “just stats” to him. It’s the rest of us who have to catch up.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: