Luke Donald suffers ‘sleepless nights’ as Ryder Cup selection heats up

Jon Rahm is one of several Europe players who are hitting their stride at the right time

Luke Donald claimed on Wednesday to be having “sleepless nights” thinking about his Ryder Cup team, but the European captain’s counterpart might conclude that the restless slumber is all to do with overbearing excitement rather than with any concern.

Indeed, Zach Johnson must be looking at the form of the opposition’s top performers and wonder what happened to all those 2022 predictions of a United States walkover in Rome next month, to all that conjecture that a weak home team will be easy to swat aside as the Americans try to win their first biennial clash on enemy soil in 30 years?

From a Starred and Striped perspective, the landscape does not appear near as straightforward as it did, say a year ago.

Three of the top five in the world rankings are set be decked in blue and gold in the Italian capital and the same trio (Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland) go into this week’s final FedEx Cup event occupying the positions immediately behind Scottie Scheffler.

In the absurd, handicapped scoring system of The Tour Championship, Scheffler starts Thursday’s first round on 10-under, with Hovland on eight-under, McIlroy on seven-under and Rahm on six-under.

Scheffler is enjoying one of the great tee-to-green seasons of all time, but the world No 1 will be acutely aware that his indifferent putting stats will give the Europeans hope of beating him to the equally ridiculous $18 million first prize at East Lake on Sunday evening. The chasers seem in peak condition.

Norway's Viktor Hovland is in fine form - AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Hovland shot an incredible final-round 61 last Sunday in Chicago to deny Scheffler, while McIlroy finished fourth, continuing a run of nine events that has featured a win, two other top-threes and no placings worse than ninth. Rahm is not on such a hot streak, but his second at the Open last month, added to his Masters title earlier in the campaign, only strengthened the conviction of a player operating near the top of his considerable powers.

“I was thrilled to watch Viktor win in such style and it’s great to see Rory and Jon go into the Tour Championship with real chances,” Donald said. In truth, the reasons for Donald to be confident do not end with that triumvirate. Europe boasts seven golfers in the 30-man field in Atlanta, a record representation in the 36 years of the PGA Tour’s end-of-season spectacular.

Three Englishmen in Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, join the Austrian Sepp Straka in strengthening the Old World’s hand. It is difficult to envisage any of this septet not teeing it up at the Marco Simone course in five weeks’ time, or indeed Justin Rose who missed out on the Tour Championship by four spots. That means Donald has to fret over the four other places and with Bob MacIntyre in the last automatic position in the European points list, Donald’s focus will be on the tournament this week in which he, himself, plays: the Czech Masters.

‘There are definitely some spots open’

This is the penultimate tournament in Europe’s qualifying race, with Germany’s Yannik Paul, Poland’s Adrian Meronk, France’s Victor Perez, Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard all having possibilities of leapfrogging Scotland’s MacIntyre. And with next week’s European Masters in Switzerland to follow, the permutations, just like the mix of nationalities, in Donald’s definitive dozen seem almost endless before he has to name his six picks a week next Monday.

“I’m not sure if it was the jet lag last night or lots of things building up, but I was up for a couple of hours in the middle of the night,” Donald said in Prague on Wednesday. “This is an important week. There are definitely some spots open and these guys should be chomping at the bit. A lot of different scenarios could yet happen.”

Luke Donald will captain Europe this Autumn - Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Yes, they could, but strangely, despite Johnson’s six automatics already decided – Xander Schauffele inched out Brooks Koepka on Sunday to join Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Scheffler on the plane – it is the Iowan with the thorniest dilemmas and with the most people telling what he should do.

If it is not the demands for Koepka – after his second at the Masters and fifth major title at the USPGA – to be one of the wildcards announced on Tuesday, then it is for other LIV rebels Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson also to be warmly welcomed back to the team room.

This is not a problem for Donald. All of the European Ryder Cup legends on breakaway league have resigned their DP World Tour memberships, so are not eligible to play regardless. McIlroy has been saying for months that the absence of Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and co will not be an issue, because there was a changing of the guard anyway. He repeated this assertion on Wednesday.

“No, I just don’t think it would make any difference for us,” he said, when asked if those former team-mates and partners would improve Europe’s chances.

Paul Casey does not agree, telling Golf Digest, Donald will miss the input of the stalwarts. “That’s what is going to be missing in Rome – guys like Poulter and [Lee] Westwood in the locker room,” he said.

That is a debate that cannot be answered. In contrast, Johnson faces all the questions. Should he take Justin Thomas, the most popular member of the team, but who has played so poorly he did not even make the top 70 of the FedEx? “It’d be the worst call ever if Johnson does not pick JT,” Geoff Ogilvy, the 2006 US Open champion, said.

Meanwhile, the LIV side are insisting Thomas should not get a sniff if their boys are overlooked. Someone is going to be unhappy and there will be a row. Donald can but peer on and giggle.