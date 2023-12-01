Luke Deal comes to decision regarding possible sixth year with Auburn football

AUBURN — Auburn football is getting one of its captains back.

Veteran tight end Luke Deal is returning to the Plains for one last season with the Tigers, the program announced Friday morning. Deal, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2019, has appeared in 52 games at Auburn. He's not known for his pass-catching prowess, but the soon-to-be sixth-year senior played 231 snaps for the Tigers in 2023, mostly being used as a blocker.

Transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (534) was the only player at the same position to see the field more for Auburn this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Others seeing notable reps include Brandon Frazier (212), Tyler Fromm (151) and Micah Riley (81).

Deal was one of four players who were named captains before the season began, joining quarterback Payton Thorne, offensive guard Kam Stutts and jack linebacker Elijah McAllister.

