Luke Combs to debut 'Blue Collar Boys' during NBC's coverage of NASCAR championship

NASCAR fans and country music fans will get a treat during NBC‘s coverage of the Cup Series championship race Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Luke Combs, a multi-platinum, ACM, CMA, CMT and Billboard Music Award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina, will debut his song “Blue Collar Boys” during NBC‘s coverage, which starts at 1:30 p.m. ET.

In addition, NBC will use the full-length version of “Blue Collar Boys” to close the post-race show with updated Championship 4 reaction shots. Combs, whom the New York Times called “the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years,” will record performances of “Blue Collar Boys” and “Angels Workin‘ Overtime” with NASCAR.

“Blue Collar Boys” has never been performed on television and “Angels Workin‘ Overtime” has never been performed across any national media. That gives fans a chance to see these works before many others do as Combs performs the songs acoustically with two other musicians.

Full-length performances of both songs will also be viewable on-demand on NASCAR Facebook and NASCAR YouTube channels. So make a plan to watch on Sunday and check out Combs, who broke Taylor Swift‘s record by having his first two albums spend 25 weeks or more at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

Then, after you‘re done listening to the music, don‘t forget to tune in to the Season Finale 500 from Phoenix Raceway where NASCAR will crown a Cup Series champion from a field that includes Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

NBC‘s NASCAR coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC and the NBC Sports App. The race gets underway shortly after 3 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports App.