Luke Combs Buys School Supplies for North Carolina Kindergarten Teacher After Plea for Help on Twitter

It was a shot in the dark when Kelly Kirk, a kindergarten teacher at a Title 1 school in Raleigh, North Carolina, asked Luke Combs for help purchasing classroom school supplies last week, but the country singer did not disappoint.

Kirk reached out to Combs on Twitter Friday, challenging the "Forever After All" singer to help her #ClearTheList, a social media trend where educators turn to the public (and celebrities) for assistance purchasing everything on their Amazon Wish List.

It probably didn't hurt that Kirk's appeal cited something she and Combs share: they're both Appalachian State University alums.

"Hi @lukecombs! I wanted to reach out and see if you wanted to support an Appalachian Alumni with her teacher Amazon wish list!" Kirk wrote. "I teach kindergarten in NC and could use some help with #clearthelist. Appreciate the support!

Combs, a North Carolina native, responded just a few hours later.

"Cleared it for ya," he wrote. "Good luck to your students and GO APPS!"

Cleared it for ya. Good luck to your students and GO APPS! https://t.co/SAGlpEktIL — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 8, 2021

An ecstatic Kirk couldn't believe her good fortune.

"OH MY GOSH!!!! You have made my year Luke!!! THANK YOU doesn't seem like enough!" she replied on Twitter. "Please know that you have made such a difference in my student's lives!!! Smiling face with open mouth. Go App!!!"

OH MY GOSH!!!! You have made my year Luke!!! THANK YOU doesn’t seem like enough! Please know that you have made such a difference in my student’s lives!!! 😃. Go App!!! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/b9Fe6LRtcq — Kelly Kirk (@kelly_kkirk) August 8, 2021

Combs isn't the first country artist to participate in #ClearTheList. Last year, Blake Shelton did the same thing for a first grade teacher in Texas.

You can help a teacher purchase back-to-school supplies by searching #ClearTheList on Facebook and Twitter.

Thanks, Luke!