Luke Beverlin and the Cardinals Shut-Out Carl Junction in 5-0 Win

CARL JUNCTION. MO — The Carl Junction Bulldogs and the Webb City Cardinals squared off in a big COC matchup earlier today.

Webb City went on to shutout the Bulldogs and take this one 5-0.

Luke Beverlin was dominant on the mound today pitching a complete game shutout and struck out 11 batters and only allowed one hit.

Andrew Young & Cohen Epler had big days at the plate for the Cardinals as they each finished with two RBI’s.

Shadrach Salazar also added a RBI of his own.

Webb City improves to 16-6 on the year. They will hit the road tomorrow when they travel to face Ozark (13-12).

Carl Junction falls to 13-14 on the season. Their next game will be Thursday when they travel to Republic (13-12).

